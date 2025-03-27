East Hartford

Suspect who hit East Hartford cruiser in custody after crashing while fleeing: police

A suspect is in custody after hitting an East Hartford police cruiser, then leaving the scene and getting into another crash, according to East Hartford police.

They said the second crash happened while the suspect was trying to get onto Interstate 91 on Thursday morning.

State police responded as well. They said troopers responded to the I-91 North ramp from Interstate 84 West around 11:09 a.m. after a rollover crash and East Hartford police had one person in custody in connection with a prior crash.

East Hartford police said the suspect has minor injuries and the officer appears to be fine.

