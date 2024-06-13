Driver accused of hitting, killing construction worker in Hartford says he had seizure

The driver accused of hitting and killing a construction worker in Hartford appeared before a judge Thursday.

Tommy Nguyen, 25, was driving through a construction site Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of West Boulevard and South Whitney Street when he struck and killed 54-year-old Jose Diaz Nieves, according to police.

"This was an extremely reckless operational motor vehicle on West Boulevard in Hartford and a very innocent construction worker lost his life," a prosecutor said in court Thursday.

Nguyen faces several charges including second-degree manslaughter. He was also charged with without a license, insurance, and registration.

Nguyen's grandmother and a young child were in the car as well.

"My client was at home. He was called and asked to bring his grandmother to the grocery store. He was on the way back from that, your honor," said Nguyen's attorney, Michael Chambers.

Chambers told the judge his client was having a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

"The grandmother reports to me that she saw his head simply start shaking in the car, and what we believe is that he had seizure, your honor," Chambers said.

Nguyen's bond was set at $1 million, but Chambers asked the judge to lower it. He spoke about a case last year where he represented a family of a tow truck driver who was killed in a hit-and-run. The driver was under the influence of fentanyl and his bond was set at $50,000.

Chambers asked the judge to lower Nguyen's bond to $25,000.

"My client was there on the scene. He was fully cooperating," said Chambers.

But the judge did not change his mind, saying Nyugen mentioned being aware that his seizures were becoming more frequent, and kept his bond set at $1 million.

"I just hope that the process gets the chance to play out. We can provide some more information that the state can consider," Chambers said.

Outside court were Nguyen's family, friends, and coworkers.

"He's a great person, so when this all came about to me and how it's all playing out, it's just still unbelievable for not only for me but for everybody standing behind me," said Selena Romero, Nguyen's close friend.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Paramount Construction, where Jose Diaz-Nieves worked but have not heard back.

Tommy Nguyen is scheduled to be back in court on July 8.