Driver accused of killing Trooper Pelletier to spend 18 years in prison after accepting plea deal

The man who is accused of hitting and killing Connecticut State Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier on Interstate 84 in Southington in May, then leaving the scene, has accepted a plea deal and will spend 18 years in prison.

State police said Trooper Pelletier had stopped another driver on I-84 East in Southington and Alex Oyola-Sanchez, 44, of Hartford, went into the shoulder, hit Pelletier and his vehicle, and kept going until his tire failed on I-84 East in Farmington.

Oyola-Sanchez was charged with manslaughter in the second degree, operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, evading responsibility death and additional charges.

He was captured moments after the crash and he was arrested, state police said.

According to the arrest report, Oyola-Sanchez told police he took fentanyl, cocaine and what he believed was Klonopin before the incident.

He is being held on $1.5 million bond.

Trooper Pelletier left behind his wife, Dominique, and two young sons, Troy and Zachary.

Oyola-Sanchez will be sentenced in April.