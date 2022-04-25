Driver Arrested After Wild Ride in West Hartford Neighborhood: Police

Police arrested a driver after they say he drove up onto several lawns and nearly hit people on sidewalks in West Hartford Monday.

They say they received several 911 calls about a car speeding and driving erratically in the area of Ridgewood Road and Tunxis Road just after 1 p.m.

Callers said the man drove up onto several lawns.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the car, with the driver in it, in the back yard of a home on Tunxis Road.

Police said the man wouldn't obey commands from officers and sped away, nearly hitting people walking on sidewalks.

They were able to use stop sticks to deflate the tires of the car. Police took 36-year-old Jared Schlar into custody.

Schlar is facing a list of charges, including three counts of first-degree criminal attempt at assault, three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, one count of engaging police in a pursuit, and one count of reckless driving.

He is being held on $200,000 bond and is scheduled to face a judge in Hartford Superior Court Tuesday.