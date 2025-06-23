Tolland

Driver arrested for going the wrong way on I-84 in Tolland: police

Connecticut State Police
State police have arrested a man accused of traveling the wrong way on Interstate 84 in Tolland early Sunday morning.

Authorities said a man was driving in the wrong direction on I-84 East around 4:15 a.m. It happened near the Willington-Tolland town line.

Troopers found the car, which was parked in the center median near exit 69. The car was facing the wrong way, according to police.

Officers said they smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle, and the driver appeared to be under the influence.

The man failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested and faces charges including drive the wrong way on a divided highway, reckless endangerment and operating a vehicle under the influence.

He was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 2.

Tolland
