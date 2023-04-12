Bristol

Driver Caused $35,000 Worth of Damage to Gate at ESPN: Police

Someone crashed into a gate at ESPN in Bristol, causing around $35,000 in damage, according to police, and they are trying to find the driver.

Police said the vehicle, which might be a silver Subaru, hit the security gate on Ronzo Road.

Police shared video that shows the car slam into a gate, then back up and disappear from view of the camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Fisher at (860)584-3000, extension 3273.

