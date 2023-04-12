Driver Caused $35,000 Worth of Damage to Gate at ESPN: Police

Someone crashed into a gate at ESPN in Bristol, causing around $35,000 in damage, according to police, and they are trying to find the driver.

Police said the vehicle, which might be a silver Subaru, hit the security gate on Ronzo Road.

Police shared video that shows the car slam into a gate, then back up and disappear from view of the camera.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Fisher at (860)584-3000, extension 3273.