Driver charged after passenger ejected from car in East Haven crash

East Haven police arrested a driver on Monday after a crash in which his passenger was ejected from the car.

It happened just after 3 p.m. on Bradley Street.

Alexander Duarte, 22, told officers he hit a curb and blew a tire, according to police.

The passenger in the car was partially sitting outside the car window when the crash happened and he was thrown from the vehicle, police said. The passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He was listed in critical, but stable condition.

Duarte was exhibiting signs of impairment at the scene and failed a series of field sobriety tests, according to police.

Duarte was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive in the proper lane. He was held on $50,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on June 4.

Police said additional charges are possible.