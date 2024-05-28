Hartford

Driver charged after running into 3 people, light pole

NBC Connecticut

A person is facing charges after officials say they crashed into a utility pole before hitting three people.

It all unfolded around 8:45 Tuesday night at the corner of Main and Park Streets.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV got out and fled the area on foot, but was later apprehended.

All three people had to be taken to the hospital, with two of those three suffering what are believed to be minor injuries.

Crews are working to replace the light pole, which had come down.

The identity of the driver is not being released yet and it is unclear what charges they will be facing.

Hartford
