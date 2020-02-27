new haven

Driver Charged in Crash That Injured Pedestrian With Walker

NBCUniversal, Inc.

New Haven police have arrested a driver accused of hitting a woman crossing the street on February 13.

Police said 68-year-old Samir Zienadden turned himself in on Thursday. He is charged with second-degree reckless endangerment.

According to police, Zienadden struck the woman with his vehicle as she was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Whalley Avenue and Blake Street. The woman, who was using a walker, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Local

choose love 54 mins ago

‘Courage, Gratitude, Forgiveness & Compassion:’ Teaching Kids Guiding Principles

Windsor 1 hour ago

Work of Windsor Students to be Used on International Space Station

Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows the crash. The incident, along with others in the city, has raised concerns about pedestrian safety. There have been four pedestrians killed in New Haven since the start of the year.

Zienadden was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court on March 5.

This article tagged under:

new haventrafficdeadly crashesdriverspedestrian accidents
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us