Driver Charged in Crash That Injured Pedestrian With Walker

New Haven police have arrested a driver accused of hitting a woman crossing the street on February 13.

Police said 68-year-old Samir Zienadden turned himself in on Thursday. He is charged with second-degree reckless endangerment.

According to police, Zienadden struck the woman with his vehicle as she was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Whalley Avenue and Blake Street. The woman, who was using a walker, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows the crash. The incident, along with others in the city, has raised concerns about pedestrian safety. There have been four pedestrians killed in New Haven since the start of the year.

Zienadden was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court on March 5.