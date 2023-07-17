Fairfield

Driver charged in fatal June pedestrian crash in Fairfield

Police have arrested the driver who investigators say hit and killed a woman in Fairfield last month.

Meghan Rice, 51, of Newtown, turned herself in to Fairfield police on Monday.

Police say Rice was driving her car along Redding Road around 3 p.m. on June 23 when her car crossed the yellow line, struck a mailbox and then hit 45-year-old Meghan Raveis, of Fairfield.

Raveis was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, Rice remained on the scene after the crash.

They charged her with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure to drive right, and traveling unreasonably fast.

Rice was released on $100,000 bond and she is due in court on July 31.

