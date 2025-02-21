Driver charged in morning crash in Groton had blood alcohol content more than 4 times legal limit: pd

Groton police arrested a woman who is accused of causing a crash on Friday morning and said her blood alcohol content was more than four times the legal limit.

Police responded to the area of Toll Gate Road and Route 12 in Groton around 8:16 a.m. Friday after receiving several 911 calls reporting a crash.

They determined that a 51-year-old Groton woman who was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Passat hit the back of a 2023 Hyundai Tucson that was stopped at a red light, which pushed that vehicle forward and it struck a 2010 Ford F-150 that was also stopped at the red light, according to police.

None of the drivers reported being injured. Police suspected of woman who was driving the Volkswagen was under the influence of alcohol or drugs and said she failed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was arrested and taken to Groton Police Headquarters.

Breath samples showed that her blood alcohol level was more than four times the legal limit, police said.

The woman was held on a $2,500 bond and charged with vehicles to be driven reasonable distance apart, second offense of illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension-alcohol related and illegal operation of a motor vehicle without ignition interlock device.

The Volkswagen was towed from the scene.