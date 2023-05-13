Driver Charged, Taken to Hospital Following Southington Crash

Police have charged a driver in connection with an accident that happened on Saturday in Southington.

Authorities say a car was traveling on Queen Street when it didn't stop and ended up rear ending a parked car.

The force of the collision forced the parked car into the vehicle that it was parked behind.

The driver, whose identity is being withheld at this time, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries aren't known.

No one else was injured. A list of charges the driver is facing weren't immediately available.