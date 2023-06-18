Driver charged with DUI after Berlin crash that left person seriously hurt

A person was charged in connection with a crash that happened Saturday night in Berlin.

It happened around 10:15 on the ramp to the Berlin Turnpike by Mickey Finn's.

Police say a car had rolled over and the passenger had been ejected.

The passenger was subsequently taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car, who has not been identified yet, was not injured and later arrested, police charging them with DUI.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A list of charges the driver is facing wasn't immediately available.