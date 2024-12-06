Driver charged with DUI after crashes, police pursuit in Torrington: police

Torrington police have arrested a man who is accused of driving erratically, sideswiping a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit. They said his vehicle is also believed to have been involved in hit-and-run crashes in Hartford and West Hartford.

Torrington police said they received reports just after 8 p.m. Thursday of an erratic driver in a silver Chevy Silverado on East Main Street and they tried to stop the truck, but the driver kept going.

Officers pursued the pickup for a short distance, then ended the chase.

Police said they then started getting reports of an erratic driver who sideswiped a vehicle on Albert Street and learned that the same vehicle was believed to have been involved in hit-and-run crashes in Hartford and West Hartford before getting to Torrington.

The Silverado then got into Route 8 North, heading toward Winsted, police said.

Around 9:45 p.m., someone saw the vehicle on Highland Lake Road in Torrington and Torrington Police took the two people who were in it into custody.

The driver was charged with driving under the influence, possession of narcotics, engaging police in a pursuit, evading, illegal passing and reckless driving.

Police said the passenger was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.