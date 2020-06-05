new haven

Driver Charged With DUI In Crash That Seriously Injured Moped Rider

New Haven Police Department

A 53-year-old driver is facing a DUI charge after a crash that may have paralyzed a moped rider.

Police said the crash happened on Columbus Avenue near White Street around 3 p.m. The driver hit the moped while turning left, according to police.

The 69-year-old victim suffered head trauma and may be partially paralyzed.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Walter Reid, stayed on scene. Police said he failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI. Other charges are pending.

Reid was released on a promise to appear. The crash remains under investigation.

