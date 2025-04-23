Driver charged with manslaughter in fatal October pedestrian crash in Lisbon

A driver accused of hitting and killing a man in Lisbon in October has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

State police arrested 36-year-old William Stonier, of Ledyard, on Wednesday during a court appearance.

Police said Stonier was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup on River Road around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2024 when the pickup went off the road and hit 57-year-old Richard Dupont before hitting a guardrail, rock wall, and a utility pole. Analysis of speed data from the truck showed it was travelling more than 80 mph in a 35mph zone just prior to the collision, according to the arrest affidavit.

Dupont was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

According to the arrest affidavit, troopers smelled alcohol on Stonier and he had trouble keeping his balance. Stonier failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. His Blood Alcohol Content was .18 more than an hour after the accident, according to the arrest affidavit. The legal limit in Connecticut is .08.

Stonier was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs as well as illegally carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

On Wednesday, troopers responded to Norwich Superior Court where Stonier was appearing at a pre-trial hearing on his earlier charges.

The troopers arrested Stonier and charged him with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane.

He was held on $300,000 bond and was scheduled to appear before a judge on the new charges on Wednesday.