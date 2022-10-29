Driver Cited After Striking Tow Truck Driver in Manchester

A Vernon woman was issued a citation after State Police say she hit a tow truck driver with her car Friday morning.

This all unfolded around 9:45 on I-291 westbound in Manchester.

The tow truck driver, a Manchester man, was walking in the right lane with his reflective gear on when he was hit.

He reported complaining of back pain and was subsequently taken to Hartford Hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the car was not injured and was cited for failing to move over for emergency vehicles, more commonly known as the 'Slow Down, Move Over' law.

State Police are encouraging the public to be extra cautious when approaching emergency vehicles, including tow trucks and Department of Transportation vehicles.