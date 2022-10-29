Manchester

Driver Cited After Striking Tow Truck Driver in Manchester

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A Vernon woman was issued a citation after State Police say she hit a tow truck driver with her car Friday morning.

This all unfolded around 9:45 on I-291 westbound in Manchester.

The tow truck driver, a Manchester man, was walking in the right lane with his reflective gear on when he was hit.

He reported complaining of back pain and was subsequently taken to Hartford Hospital for further treatment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver of the car was not injured and was cited for failing to move over for emergency vehicles, more commonly known as the 'Slow Down, Move Over' law.

State Police are encouraging the public to be extra cautious when approaching emergency vehicles, including tow trucks and Department of Transportation vehicles.

This article tagged under:

Manchestertow truck driverslow down move over
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us