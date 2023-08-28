Driver crashed into crowd, including 5 children, in Bridgeport: police

A vehicle hit a small crowd of people, including five children and several adults, in Bridgeport, according to police.

Police said they started receiving several 911 calls around 7:51 p.m. Sunday that people were struck in the 1700 block of Central Avenue and the reports from the scene were that a vehicle hit a small crowd of people.

The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

Everyone who was injured was treated at the scene and/or transported by ambulance to Bridgeport Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.