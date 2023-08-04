Hartford

Driver crashed into fence, porch in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

A driver crashed into a fence and a porch in Hartford Thursday night.

Fire crews responded to 314 Hillside Ave. at 11:18 p.m. and said the driver was out of the car when they arrived. One person was taken to the hospital and the injuries are not life-threatening, according to fire officials.

The porch and fence were damaged.

Fire officials said the rest of the house appeared to be intact and crews were inspecting the property.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us