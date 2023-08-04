Driver crashed into fence, porch in Hartford

A driver crashed into a fence and a porch in Hartford Thursday night.
Fire crews responded to 314 Hillside Ave. at 11:18 p.m. and said the driver was out of the car when they arrived. One person was taken to the hospital and the injuries are not life-threatening, according to fire officials.
The porch and fence were damaged.
Fire officials said the rest of the house appeared to be intact and crews were inspecting the property.
