Driver crashed into Wallingford hair salon on Thanksgiving morning: police

Police have arrested a man who is accused of crashing into a hair salon while impaired in Wallingford early on Thanksgiving morning after officers tried to stop him for erratic driving, according to Wallingford police.

Police said the driver of a black Crown Victoria was operating erratically in the area of Center Street and East Main Street around 1:24 a.m. and an officer tried to stop him.

But the man kept going and police did not pursue, police said.

Soon after, the officer saw the car in the municipal parking lot in the downtown area and again tried to stop it, but the driver kept going.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said he sped off, hit a light pole, turned north onto North Colony Road and crashed into the front of Style By Katelyn at 26 North Colony Road.

The man who was driving ran from the scene and the officer took him into custody in the area of Meadow Street.

Police said he had a set of brass knuckles and they found a ball peen hammer in his car.

The crash caused significant damage to the storefront and the vehicle.

The salon posted on Facebook that there is some cleaning up to do, but they plan to open on Tuesday.

The Wallingford Fire Department, Electric Division, and Building Department responded to assess the damage.

Police charged the man with reckless driving, failure to obey a police signal, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, failure to drive in proper lane, engaging police in a pursuit, evading responsibility/property damage, failure to obey a stop sign, interfering with an officer/resisting and illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle.

He was released from police after posting a $5,000 bond.