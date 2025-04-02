Farmington

Driver crashes into several vehicles on Main Street in Farmington

A driver has been arrested for allegedly crashing into five vehicles along Main Street in Farmington Wednesday afternoon.

Farmington police said they responded to Main Street, also known as Route 10, after getting multiple reports of crashes. Authorities determined that a person was driving recklessly and separately struck five cars.

The driver continued on from each accident before finally crashing near Hawthorne Lane, according to police.

A Southington man in his 50s has been arrested for allegedly driving erratically and creating a disturbance.

Several drivers were evaluated for minor injuries at the scene. An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

