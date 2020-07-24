Driver Critically Injured in New Haven Truck Crash

One person was critically injured in a crash in New Haven on Friday.

A truck came off I-91 South by Exit 2 around 10:15 a.m. It went through a guardrail and fence, and ended up in a parking lot at 511 Chapel Street, according to fire officials. The truck also hit construction equipment and another vehicle in the parking lot.

The truck sustained heavy front-end damage.

The driver of the truck was unconscious and appeared to have suffered a medical incident, according to Battalion Chief Dan Coughlin.

No one else was injured.