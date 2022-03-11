Driver Dies After Hitting Pole in Windsor: Police

A person has died after hitting a utility pole in Windsor early Friday morning.

Police said officers, EMS crews and members of the Windsor Fire Department responded to Day Hill Road just after 2 a.m. after a crash and people at the scene said the driver was unresponsive.

Emergency crews got the driver out of the car and gave medical care for several minutes before the person was presumed dead, police said. No one else was in the car.

Eastbound traffic on Day Hill Road was detoured at Baker Hollow Road during the investigation at the scene and Eversource was call and responded.

The medical examiner’s office responded as well and loved ones of the person who was killed are being notified, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Department at (860) 688-5273.