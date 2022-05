The driver of a vehicle and their dog were extricated from a vehicle after a rollover crash in Glastonbury on Monday night.

Firefighters were called to Route 17 north around 9:30 p.m. after getting a report of a rollover crash with someone still inside of the vehicle.

According to firefighters, the driver and a dog were removed from the vehicle. Both were conscious and alert.

The driver was evaluated by EMS. It's unclear the driver was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.