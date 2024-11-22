Driver fires multiple gunshots at car in Ledyard

Police are investigating after a driver allegedly fired multiple gunshots at a passing car in Ledyard Friday morning.

The police department said a homeowner called 911 after seeing a vehicle get shot at in front of their home on Shewville Road around 11:45 a.m.

Officers said a driver and passenger weren't hurt during the gunfire. They said another vehicle approached theirs and fired multiple gunshots, according to authorities.

Investigators collected evidence and are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

At this time, it's unclear whether the situation extends beyond Ledyard. Police didn't say if they made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department by calling 860-464-6400.