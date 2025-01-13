Driver fled scene of 6-car crash that killed one on I-84 in Farmington: police

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that closed both sides of Interstate 84 in Farmington for hours Sunday night.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. near Exit 37, according to state police.

A Honda Civic being driven by 29-year-old Eloi Batista Da Silva was traveling on I-84 East when a Toyota Corolla collided with it for an unknown reason, state police said.

Batista Da Silva's car then went into the median and then came up in the left lane of I-84 West, colliding head on with a pickup truck. Three other vehicles were also involved in the collision in the westbound lanes, according to state police.

Batista Da Silva was killed in the crash. The other drivers were not seriously injured.

The car that initially collided with Batista Da Silva in the eastbound lanes left the scene, but was later found along with the driver, state police said. That driver was not injured.

The highway was shut down in both directions for nine hours. It eventually reopened around 3 a.m.

State police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who might have dashcam video of the crash to contact Trooper Michael Dean at (860) 534-1098 or by email at michael.dean@ct.gov.