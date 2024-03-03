Driver flees after seriously injuring 2 people during crash in Meriden

Police are working to identify a driver who fled the scene after seriously injuring two people during a crash in Meriden over the weekend.

Dispatchers received multiple calls about a crash at the intersection of Old Colony Road and Hanover Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday. Callers reported that one person was trapped in a vehicle and one person involved in the crash was attempting to flee.

Investigators believe a black 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 was driving southbound on Old Colony Road when it struck a Volkswagen New Beetle and a Honda CR-V. Both vehicles were reportedly stopped in traffic at the time of the crash.

The 32-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen and the 50-year-old female driver of the Honda were both transported to area hospitals. Their injuries are described as serious, but are not believed to be life-threatening.

After the crash, police said the driver of the Dodge continued driving southbound before the vehicle broke down due to heavy front-end damage.

The driver of the Dodge then reportedly left the scene as a passenger in a different, similar truck. Authorities have not released a description of the person who fled.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Vazquez #493 at (203) 630-6201 of by email at jvazquez@meridenct.gov.