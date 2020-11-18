Hamden

Driver Flees Crash Scene With 8-Month-Old in Car: Police

Hamden police are searching for a driver accused of hitting multiple cars and a business on Monday.

Police said on Monday around 5:30 p.m. they were called to a crash on Dixwell Avenue and Putnam Avenue.

According to police, the driver hit two other vehicles then left the scene. After that the same vehicle hit five more cars at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Morse Street. The driver then struck Tint Works at 923 Dixwell Avenue.

Police said the driver ran from the scene along with an 8-month-old baby, who was strapped in a car seat. The baby was later found with family members.

No one was seriously hurt.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Officer Justin Martin at 203-230-4030.

