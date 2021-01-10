Driver Flees on Foot After Crashing Into Ambulance in Wallingford: Police

The driver of a vehicle who police said crashed into an ambulance in Wallingford on Saturday fled the scene on foot and an investigation is underway to determine his or her identity.

Officers were called to North Plains Industrial Road around 8:20 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving an evading vehicle.

Investigators said a Hunter's Ambulance with two people inside was traveling northbound on North Plains Industrial Road.

As the driver of the ambulance tried making a legal left turn into a parking lot, a black Ford pick up truck that was traveling northbound in the southbound travel lane hit the ambulance, police said. The driver of the pick up truck then fled the scene on foot, they added.

According to authorities, the driver of the pick up truck went in the southbound travel lane to pass several vehicles in the northbound travel lane.

At the time of the crash, there were no patients in the ambulance and neither the driver nor the passenger of the ambulance were seriously injured, police said. The ambulance sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene, investigators added.

Officers said they are currently trying to determine the identity of the driver of the pick up truck so an arrest warrant can be prepared for applicable charges.