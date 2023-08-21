Driver going wrong way on I-95 in Milford was impaired: police

State police arrested a woman who they said was impaired, going the wrong way on Interstate 95 in Milford Sunday night and struck another vehicle.

Police said they were alerted that a Subaru Forester was going south in the northbound lanes near exit 39 just before 10:30 p.m. and they stopped the driver near exit 37.

State police said the driver had struck another vehicle before troopers stopped her and no injuries were reported.

The driver, a 34-year-old Norwalk woman, was charged with operating under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, reckless endangerment in the first degree and interfering with an officer/resisting.

She was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in September.