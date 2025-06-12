Three taken to hospital after driver hit fire engine on Interstate 91 in Hartford: officials

A driver who was trying to pass another car hit a fire engine on Interstate 91 in Hartford on Wednesday night and three people, including two members of the fire department, were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, according to officials.

A fire engine from the Hartford Fire Department had responded to a crash and it was stopped with its emergency lights on, blocking the exit 32 A-B ramp from I-91 South, around 11:48 p.m. when the crash happened, according to state police and the Hartford Fire Department.

State police said a driver in an Acura going at a high rate of speed tried to pass a Mazda in the exit lane and hit the driver side of fire engine and the passenger side of the Mazda.

The driver of Acura, a 22-year-old Hartford man, was taken to Hartford Hospital to be evaluated after complaining of minor injuries.

The fire department said two members of the fire department were also taken to the hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries and have since been released.

State police said he was charged with reckless driving, driving to endanger, reckless endangerment, failure to slow down or move over for a stopped emergency vehicle and endangerment of a highway worker.

His vehicle was towed from the scene. He was released on a $1,500 bond and he is due in court in July.