Driver hit pedestrian in Hartford: fire officials

A person was struck by a vehicle in Hartford Wednesday night and the driver left the scene, according to the Hartford Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the area of 1440 Albany Ave. at 11:03 p.m. after a crash was reported and found that a driver had struck a person, according to a news release from the fire department.

EMS treated the person who was then brought to a hospital.

No information was released on the injuries.

Fire officials said the police department is investigating.