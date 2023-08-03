Hartford

Driver hit pedestrian in Hartford: fire officials

HartfordPolice
NBC Connecticut

A person was struck by a vehicle in Hartford Wednesday night and the driver left the scene, according to the Hartford Fire Department.   

Firefighters responded to the area of 1440 Albany Ave. at 11:03 p.m. after a crash was reported and found that a driver had struck a person, according to a news release from the fire department.  

EMS treated the person who was then brought to a hospital.

No information was released on the injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Fire officials said the police department is investigating.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us