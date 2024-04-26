Driver hit state trooper on I-95 in Bridgeport

A state trooper was hit by a car during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport on Monday morning.

State police said it happened on I-95 North near exit 30 just after 8:30 a.m.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee and a state police Ford Explorer had been parked in the right shoulder when a driver in a Honda Accord lost control, hit the guardrail and then struck the state trooper and the back of the Ford Explorer, state police said.

State police have released a video that shows the crash and the state trooper relaying that he had just been struck by a car and was down an embankment.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The state trooper and the driver of the Honda were both transported to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated.

Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver of the Honda, a 35-year-old Bridgeport man, was charged with failure to meet minimum insurance requirements, failure to move over and failure to maintain proper lane.