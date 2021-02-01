Driver Hits Unoccupied State Police Cruiser on I-95 in East Lyme

A vehicle hit a state police cruiser on Interstate 95 in East Lyme during the storm Monday and state police said the trooper was outside of the vehicle and was not injured.

Police said the preliminary reports show that the trooper had stopped and was helping a driver on I-95 South, near exits 72 and 71, when another vehicle hit the cruiser. There are no reports of injuries.

State police ask anyone who has to be on the road to slow down, avoid all distractions, to accelerate and slow down slowly, and move over when emergency vehicles are on the side of the roadways.

Snow Photos: February 1 Nor'easter