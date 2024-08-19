Driver in 2022 crash that injured 8 motorcyclists sentenced to 9-12 years in prison

The driver in a 2022 crash in northwestern Massachusetts that seriously injured eight motorcyclists was sentenced Monday to 9-12 years in prison.

Ryan O'Farrell, 34, pleaded guilty to a single count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, five counts of negligent operation of a motor vehicle whie under the influence of drugs resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of endangerment of a child under 14 by operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, five counts of assault and battery with a serious weapon causing serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and a single count of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Matthew Thomas was seeking a 12-15 year state prison sentence, citing O'Farrell's prior criminal record and riving history and the severity and lasting consequences of the injuries suffered by the victims.

“Some of the victims lost limbs, livelihood, and are now confronted with very different futures than they would have enjoyed before that day. These futures, thrust upon them by O’Farrell, are days and nights of acute pain, economic uncertainty, and emotional trauma,” Thomas said in his sentencing memorandum.

Jeanne Early, O'Farrell's attorney, recommended a 5-7 year sentence.

In handing down the concurrent 9-12 year sentences, Judge John Agostini noted O'Farrell's "substantial criminal record that suggests he is indifferent, at best, in complying with the law."

O'Farrell, of Westerly, Rhode Island, was arrested at the scene after he veered into the oncoming lane on routes 5 and 10 in Northfield at 1 p.m. on May 29, 2022, crashing into five motorcycles that were part of a Connecticut motorcycle club and seriously injuring eight people who were either driving or were passengers on those vehicles. Three of the victims had to be airlifted to traumat centers.

Authorities said O'Farrell had been driving an SUV pulling a trailer carrying a motorcycle southbound when he crossed over a solid yellow double center lane. He had an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old with him in the vehicle at the time but they were not injured in the crash.

Witnesses told investigators that O'Farrell appeared to be displaying signs of impairment. As part of his guilty plea, he admitted that he was under the influence of suboxone at the time of the crash.