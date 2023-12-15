Driver injured after car goes into creek in Bristol

A person was injured after their car ended up in a creek off Camp Street in Bristol, crews said.
Fire Chief Richard Hart said the car went into a creek bed and sustained minor injuries. They were treated at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
