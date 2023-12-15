Bristol

Driver injured after car goes into creek in Bristol

Bristol Fire Department

A person was injured after their car ended up in a creek off Camp Street in Bristol, crews said.

Fire Chief Richard Hart said the car went into a creek bed and sustained minor injuries. They were treated at the scene.

Bristol Fire Department

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Bristol
