Driver Injured in Crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill

One person has serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill Wednesday night.

State police the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control, hit a guardrail and car rolled over on I-91 North, between exits 22 and 23, just before 6:30 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The driver was transported to Hartford Hospital.

State police are investigating, and witnesses are asked to call 860-534-1000 or send an e-mail to Nathan.Filippone@ct.gov.

Anyone who has a vehicle equipped with a dashcam and was driving in the area at the time of the crash is asked to contact Trooper Filippone.