Driver injured in truck rollover on I-95 ramp in Clinton

A Florida man has serious injuries after the truck he was driving tipped over on an Interstate 95 ramp in Clinton on Tuesday morning.

Police said the 40-year-old Kindred, Florida man was driving a tractor-trailer that was pulling an “intermodal chassis container” on Interstate 95 North in Clinton when he turned and went onto the on-ramp around 7:05 a.m.

The truck tipped over, slid across the ramp and North High Street, and landed in the intersection.

The driver suffered serious injuries in the crash and he was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, police said.

The truck was removed from the scene.

Around 100 feet of guardrail, I-support posts and metal signs were damaged in the crash, according to state police.