Driver intentionally hit pedestrian in Stamford: police

Police said the driver who hit a pedestrian in Stamford in February and seriously injured the person did it intentionally.

A 43-year-old Stamford man was behind the wheel of a 2008 Lexus SUV when he hit a 57-year-old Stamford resident in the 400 block of West Main St. around 7 a.m. on Sunday Feb. 16, according to police.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to Stamford Hospital, then later admitted to the intensive care unit.

The man who was driving the Lexus left the scene and police said they used several techniques to identify the vehicle and the driver.

They said they determined that this was an intentional act on the part of the driver and he was charged with assault in the first degree, reckless operation and felony evading responsibility.

He turned himself in at Stamford Police Headquarters on and was held on a $75,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 21.