Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-91 in Wethersfield

A Rocky Hill man was killed in a crash on I-91 in Wethersfield early Thursday morning, according to state police.

Radoslaw Kazmierczak, 45, lost control of his SUV while on I-91 South near Exit 28, hit a guardrail, and rolled over down the embankment, police said.

Investigators said they believe the crash happened sometime overnight but was not detected or reported until just after 9:30 a.m.

Kazmierczak was the only person in the SUV.

The southbound lanes of I-91 were closed for several hours while police investigated the crash. The highway was expected to open just before 1 p.m.

They are asking anyone who was driving in that area early Thursday morning who may have witnessed something to call Trooper First Class John Wilson at Troop H in Hartford at (860) 534-1098.