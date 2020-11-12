Wethersfield

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-91 in Wethersfield

Light on a state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A Rocky Hill man was killed in a crash on I-91 in Wethersfield early Thursday morning, according to state police.

Radoslaw Kazmierczak, 45, lost control of his SUV while on I-91 South near Exit 28, hit a guardrail, and rolled over down the embankment, police said.

Investigators said they believe the crash happened sometime overnight but was not detected or reported until just after 9:30 a.m.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 1 hour ago

Ansonia Public Schools to Go Remote and Expect to Remain So for Rest of 2020

coronavirus in connecticut 2 hours ago

Interstate Youth Hockey Competition Suspended Across New England, New Jersey

Kazmierczak was the only person in the SUV.

The southbound lanes of I-91 were closed for several hours while police investigated the crash. The highway was expected to open just before 1 p.m.

They are asking anyone who was driving in that area early Thursday morning who may have witnessed something to call Trooper First Class John Wilson at Troop H in Hartford at (860) 534-1098.

This article tagged under:

WethersfieldState police
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us