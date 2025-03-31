West Haven

Car lands on SUV after going over wall in West Haven: police

West Haven Police

A car landed on top of an SUV after going over a retaining wall in West Haven early Monday morning and the driver suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Officers responded to the  200 block of Fairfax Street around 3 a.m. and found a wild scene – one car on its side, right on top of a parked vehicle.

Based on the initial investigation, police believe the driver was going north on Fairfax Street, went off the road and over the grass, then hit a retaining wall, and landed on the other side, on the passenger side on top of another parked vehicle.

Police said the driver, a 31-year-old West Haven man, left the scene of the crash but came back later and went to the hospital on his own to be treated for minor injuries.

He was charged and issued a misdemeanor summons.

