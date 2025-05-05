Rocky Hill

Driver led troopers on chase before crashing on I-91 in Rocky Hill: state police

CT State Police

A Vernon man is facing a long list of charges after state police say he led them on a chase on Sunday.

A state trooper driving on Route 2 East in East Hartford noticed an Acura MDX swerving just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The trooper activated their lights and sirens to stop the driver. According to police, the driver at first appeared to be pulling over to stop, but then sped up and led the trooper in a pursuit.

The driver got off Route 2, went through a red light, and eventually ended up on Interstate 91 South in Rocky Hill, police said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Two other troopers joined the chase and they attempted to box in the vehicle and bring it to a stop. The Acura collided with one of the police SUVs, spun across the highway, and hit a guardrail in the median.

The driver surrendered to police and troopers said he was showing clear signs of impairment.

He was charged with reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, assault on public safety personnel, and operating a motor vehicle without a license, among other charges.

Local

New Haven 2 hours ago

Police identify woman found dead in New Haven cemetery

Rocky Hill 2 hours ago

Woman accused of driving the wrong way on I-91 in Rocky Hill

He was held on $50,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

This article tagged under:

Rocky Hill
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us