Driver led troopers on chase before crashing on I-91 in Rocky Hill: state police

A Vernon man is facing a long list of charges after state police say he led them on a chase on Sunday.

A state trooper driving on Route 2 East in East Hartford noticed an Acura MDX swerving just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The trooper activated their lights and sirens to stop the driver. According to police, the driver at first appeared to be pulling over to stop, but then sped up and led the trooper in a pursuit.

The driver got off Route 2, went through a red light, and eventually ended up on Interstate 91 South in Rocky Hill, police said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Two other troopers joined the chase and they attempted to box in the vehicle and bring it to a stop. The Acura collided with one of the police SUVs, spun across the highway, and hit a guardrail in the median.

The driver surrendered to police and troopers said he was showing clear signs of impairment.

He was charged with reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, assault on public safety personnel, and operating a motor vehicle without a license, among other charges.

He was held on $50,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.