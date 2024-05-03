Driver left scene after collision with state police vehicle on Route 9: police

State police are looking for the driver who was involved in a crash with a state police vehicle on Route 9 in Middletown Friday morning and then left the scene.

State police said they were notified of a crash involving a state police vehicle and a white Nissan Altima on Route 9 North near exit 21 around 8:30 a.m.

Police said the driver of the Nissan Altima left the scene and the car had Connecticut registration BB37221.

No injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation.