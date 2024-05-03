Middletown

Driver left scene after collision with state police vehicle on Route 9: police

connecticut state police generic
NBC Connecticut

State police are looking for the driver who was involved in a crash with a state police vehicle on Route 9 in Middletown Friday morning and then left the scene.

State police said they were notified of a crash involving a state police vehicle and a white Nissan Altima on Route 9 North near exit 21 around 8:30 a.m.

Police said the driver of the Nissan Altima left the scene and the car had Connecticut registration BB37221.

No injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Middletown
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us