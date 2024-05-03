Driver left scene after collision with state police vehicle on Route 9: police

State police are looking for the driver who was involved in a crash with a state police vehicle on Route 9 in Middletown Friday morning and then left the scene.
State police said they were notified of a crash involving a state police vehicle and a white Nissan Altima on Route 9 North near exit 21 around 8:30 a.m.
Police said the driver of the Nissan Altima left the scene and the car had Connecticut registration BB37221.
No injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.