Driver Left Scene After Fatal Crash in Bridgeport: Police

A man who was hit by a vehicle as he crossed the street in Bridgeport on Sunday night has died and police are looking for the driver who they said left the scene.

Police said they responded to a call just before 9 p.m. reporting that a person was hit by a vehicle at North Avenue and French Street and the driver left the scene.

The pedestrian was crossing North Avenue when he was struck by a dark vehicle, according to police. They said the driver didn’t stop and continued east on North Avenue.

The Bridgeport Fire Department and an ambulance responded to the scene and a paramedic pronounced the pedestrian dead, police said.

Police have not released the name of the person who died because they are notifying his family.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.