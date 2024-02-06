Driver left scene after hitting man in Waterbury: police

The driver who hit a 66-year-old man in Waterbury on Monday night left the scene, according to police.

Police said the pedestrian was struck on North Main Street at Kingsbury Street at 8:48 p.m. and the driver was gone when officers arrived.

The victim had minor injuries and was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

