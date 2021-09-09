Driver Left The Scene After Hitting Pedestrian in New Haven: Police

A pedestrian was struck in New Haven on Wednesday night and police said the driver left the scene.

Police said a 30-year-old New Haven man was struck on Columbus Avenue, between Church Street South and Cedar Street, around 7:17 p.m. and he was unresponsive when officers arrived.

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).