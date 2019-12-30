groton city

Driver Livestreamed Himself Speeding Before Crashing on I-95 in Groton City: State Police

STATE POLICE LIGHT CSP CONNECTICUT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut State Police are issuing a warning about speeding and livestreaming after a man livestreamed himself before crashing on Interstate 95 in Groton City on Saturday.

Troopers responded to a crash on I-95 northbound at exit 85 in Groton City.

They said they later learned the driver was livestreaming himself before he crashed into a metal guardrail on the shoulder of the off ramp.

Local

new haven 33 mins ago

Crews Respond to Construction Site to Rescue Worker in New Haven

Bridgeport 1 hour ago

Bridgeport School Board Member Tried to Kidnap Man at Gunpoint: Police

The man was driving over 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash, authorities added.

State police said the man was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Troopers remind drivers that speeding and livestreaming is extremely dangerous and is also illegal.

This article tagged under:

groton city
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us