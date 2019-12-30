Driver Livestreamed Himself Speeding Before Crashing on I-95 in Groton City: State Police

Connecticut State Police are issuing a warning about speeding and livestreaming after a man livestreamed himself before crashing on Interstate 95 in Groton City on Saturday.

Troopers responded to a crash on I-95 northbound at exit 85 in Groton City.

They said they later learned the driver was livestreaming himself before he crashed into a metal guardrail on the shoulder of the off ramp.

The man was driving over 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash, authorities added.

State police said the man was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Troopers remind drivers that speeding and livestreaming is extremely dangerous and is also illegal.