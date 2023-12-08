Driver of fatal Thanksgiving crash in Bristol was traveling over the speed limit: PD

Police said the driver of a crash that killed two people on Thanksgiving night in Bristol was traveling over the posted speed limit, according to a preliminary crash report.

Toby Cohen, 41, and Brooke Cohen, 37, of Scarsdale, New York were killed when their car went off Stevens Street and went into the woods, crashing into trees around 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, according to police.

Investigators said the car was traveling on Morea Road in Farmington and crashed just after crossing the Bristol town line on Stevens Street near Cherry Hill Drive.

The couple was pronounced dead at the scene. Their three children, aged between 2 years old and 6 years old, were also in the car, police said. All three children were in car seats and were taken to the hospital. One child was flown by LifeStar helicopter, according to police.

The children remain in critical, but stable condition. Investigators did not release their names due to their ages.

According to a crash report, Bristol police said Toby Cohen had "exceeded the speed limit." Investigators did not specify how much over the limit he was going.

The family was in the area visiting for Thanksgiving, police said.