Driver of Pickup Truck Found Dead After New Haven Crash

A man was found dead in New Haven Saturday night by the Fort Hale Park.

The discovery was made around 6:15 after police say a Toyota Tundra had struck a guardrail on Woodward Avenue across from the park entrance.

The driver of the Tundra was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

The office of the chief medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Any witnesses to the crash are being asked to call police at 203-946-6304 or by submitting a tip anonymously through the department's tip line at 866-888-8477.