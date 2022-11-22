Judge Sets $100K Bail for Driver Involved in Apple Store Crash

A $100,000 cash bail has been set for the driver being charged in the deadly crash Monday at the Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, and appeared in Hingham District Court for an arraignment on Tuesday, after being held overnight in the Plymouth County House of Correction.

A judge ordered he not operate a motor vehicle while the case is pending, and he must get approval from the court to travel out of state for any reason.

His next court date is set for Dec. 22.

Following an investigation that involved Massachusetts State Police and the Hingham Police Department, law enforcement obtained an arrest warrant that charges Rein with reckless homicide by motor vehicle, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

According to court paperwork, Rein told police his right foot became stuck on the accelerator and his SUV accelerated. He said he used his left foot to try and brake, but was unable to stop.

“Everything happened fast,” he told police.

Rein also told law enforcement his foot had gotten stuck on the accelerator once in the past while he was driving on the highway.

There was no blood or alcohol in Rein’s system and he has no medical issues that would impair his ability to drive, according to the court paperwork. Rein said there weren't any mechanical issues with the SUV either.

The judge asked if he had any connection to the Apple Store or the people who worked there. Prosecutors said the probable cause report doesn’t indicate any connection, but the investigation is ongoing.

Rein’s attorney said this was an unfortunate accident.

A man was killed and nearly 20 other people were hurt Monday when an SUV plowed through the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops.

The case is being charged as a felony.